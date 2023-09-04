US jobs data indicated a potential cooling trend. Markets are pricing in a 93% likelihood of the Fed pausing this month. European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde will speak later in the day. Today’s EUR/USD outlook is slightly bullish. On Monday, the dollar slipped as US markets observed a holiday. At the same time, investors…

The post EUR/USD Outlook: Jobs Data Casts Doubt on Dollar Strength appeared first on Forex Crunch.

Read Full Story