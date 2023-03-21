Lagarde believes financial market volatility might assist the ECB in lowering inflation. The ECB increased the interest rate on bank deposits by 50 basis points to 3%. Investors have reduced bets on ECB’s peak rate to 3.1%. Today’s EUR/USD outlook is bullish. According to ECB President Christine Lagarde, financial market volatility might assist the central … Continued
