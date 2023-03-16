Trader bets on a significant ECB interest rate increase quickly fell. Credit Suisse shares dropped to a new record low. The euro experienced its greatest one-day decline since the peak of COVID. Today’s EUR/USD outlook is slightly bullish. On Thursday, Credit Suisse stated it would borrow nearly $54 billion from the Swiss central bank to … Continued

