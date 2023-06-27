The ECB will likely continue raising interest rates even as the economy slows. The ECB raised interest rates to their highest level in 22 years. ECB’s Kazaks pushed back against market speculations about ECB rate cuts. Today’s EUR/USD outlook is bullish. On Tuesday, ECB policymaker Martins Kazaks stated that the European Central Bank would likely … Continued

