A lack of risk is holding back EUR/USD at the start of the week. An expected change in the ECB policy may support the Euro. News on Russia, the Fed, and the US dominate the week. Despite Wall Street’s bearish close on Friday, the EUR/USD outlook is under pressure to start the week, falling to … Continued

The post EUR/USD Outlook: Paring Gains, Falling to 1.1330 amid Risk Aversion appeared first on Forex Crunch.

Read Full Story