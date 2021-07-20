EUR/USD is maintaining a bearish trend so far. Further US data can provide some volatility to the market. Price can observe bullish reversal after the breakout of the falling wedge. The EUR/USD outlook changed little in the short term, and it seems poised to get out from the falling wedge pattern. However, the ECB, Eurozone, […] The post EUR/USD Outlook: Pattern Signals Bullish Reversal Around mid-1.17 appeared first on Forex Crunch.
- EUR/USD Outlook: Pattern Signals Bullish Reversal Around mid-1.17 - July 20, 2021
- Forex Broker News: FXPro UK Reports A Jump In Profits For FY2020 - July 20, 2021
- Free Forex Signals and Forecast: Buy USD/MXN – 20 July 2021 - July 20, 2021