EUR/USD is maintaining a bearish trend so far. Further US data can provide some volatility to the market. Price can observe bullish reversal after the breakout of the falling wedge. The EUR/USD outlook changed little in the short term, and it seems poised to get out from the falling wedge pattern. However, the ECB, Eurozone, […] The post EUR/USD Outlook: Pattern Signals Bullish Reversal Around mid-1.17 appeared first on Forex Crunch.

Read Full Story