Due to deteriorating market sentiment amid geopolitical concerns, EUR/USD is showing its largest daily loss in a month. Ukraine was officially invaded by Russia, Kyiv airport was captured, and the capital was attacked. ECB speakers were more optimistic than Fed spokesman Daley. US Q4 GDP data will brighten the calendar, but risk catalysts will continue … Continued

The post EUR/USD Outlook: Plummets to 1.1200 as Russia Attacks Ukraine appeared first on Forex Crunch.

Read Full Story