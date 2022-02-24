Due to deteriorating market sentiment amid geopolitical concerns, EUR/USD is showing its largest daily loss in a month. Ukraine was officially invaded by Russia, Kyiv airport was captured, and the capital was attacked. ECB speakers were more optimistic than Fed spokesman Daley. US Q4 GDP data will brighten the calendar, but risk catalysts will continue … Continued
The post EUR/USD Outlook: Plummets to 1.1200 as Russia Attacks Ukraine appeared first on Forex Crunch.
Latest posts by Forex Crunch (see all)
- EUR/USD Outlook: Plummets to 1.1200 as Russia Attacks Ukraine - February 24, 2022
- EUR/USD Price Analysis: Bulls Paused at 1.1359 as USD Picks Bids - February 23, 2022
- Free Forex Signals and Forecast: Buy GBP/USD – 23 Feb 2022 - February 23, 2022