The euro traded near a five-week high hit on Thursday. The ECB increased rates by 25 basis points to 3.5%, the highest level in 22 years. The US Federal Reserve held interest rates unchanged but indicated future rate hikes. Today’s EUR/USD outlook is bullish. The Euro traded near a five-week high hit on Thursday after … Continued

