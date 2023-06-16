The euro traded near a five-week high hit on Thursday. The ECB increased rates by 25 basis points to 3.5%, the highest level in 22 years. The US Federal Reserve held interest rates unchanged but indicated future rate hikes. Today’s EUR/USD outlook is bullish. The Euro traded near a five-week high hit on Thursday after … Continued
The post EUR/USD Outlook: Posts 5-Week Top After ECB’s Rate Hike appeared first on Forex Crunch.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Forex Crunch (see all)
- EUR/USD Outlook: Posts 5-Week Top After ECB’s Rate Hike - June 16, 2023
- Gold Price Breaks $1,940 After Fed, Eying ECB - June 15, 2023
- USD/JPY Outlook: Soars Amid Fed’s Hawkish Pause, Eyes on BoJ - June 15, 2023