EUR/USD Outlook: Pulls Back Higher, Capped by 1.1250, Eying Key Data

The EUR/USD price gains on Monday, paring off losses of the last week. A high probability of four rate hikes continues to underpin demand for USD. This week comes with plenty of crucial data, including ECB, BoE, RBA meetings, and the NFP. The EUR/USD outlook is slightly higher at the start of the week, trading … Continued

