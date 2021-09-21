EUR/USD Outlook: Remains Bid Above 1.17 Despite Risk-off, Eying FOMC

EUR/USD remains slightly positive on the day amid USD retracement. US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said she hoped for a $3.5 trillion infrastructure bill but was open to adjustments. The yield on the 10-year US benchmark increased by 1.32% stemming from Evergrande’s news. The EUR/USD outlook is slightly bullish on the day as the US … Continued

