EUR/USD cut weekly gains during a 3-week uptrend on Good Friday. US figures are affecting Federal Reserve interest rates, favoring euro buyers. Recession fears and geopolitical headlines spur EUR/USD buyers ahead of key US jobs data. The EUR/USD outlook is broadly bullish as the US dollar stays lower amid poor economic figures and Fed’s potential … Continued
