Retail sales in the United States rebounded dramatically in January. The dollar lost some of its previous day’s gains, but it was still close to a six-week high. The European Central Bank will likely increase its terminal rate to 3.25%. Today’s EUR/USD outlook is slightly bullish. The dollar stagnated on Thursday even as the Federal … Continued
