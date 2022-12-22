US consumer confidence reached an eight-month high in December. The confidence comeback coincided with a similar increase in the sentiment index at the University of Michigan. The US labor market will probably relax, and unemployment will rise in 2023. Today’s EUR/USD outlook is bullish. The dollar weakened as risk sentiment increased in response to encouraging … Continued
