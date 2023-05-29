A US debt ceiling agreement boosted risk appetite in financial markets. Data revealed higher-than-expected US consumer spending in April. Money markets reflect a 62% probability of the Fed raising rates by 25bps in June. Today’s EUR/USD outlook is bearish. The dollar experienced a slight decline on Monday as a US debt ceiling agreement boosted risk … Continued
The post EUR/USD Outlook: Sentiment Reflecting Fed’s Hike in June appeared first on Forex Crunch.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Forex Crunch (see all)
- EUR/USD Outlook: Sentiment Reflecting Fed’s Hike in June - May 29, 2023
- USD/CAD Forecast: Safe-Haven Demand for the Dollar Fades - May 29, 2023
- EUR/USD Weekly Outlook: Safe-Haven Dollar Weighing on Euro - May 28, 2023