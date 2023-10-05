Mixed economic data pointed to pockets of weakness within the world’s largest economy. US factory orders showed a 1.2% increase in August, surpassing the anticipated 0.2% rise. The Eurozone reported a much steeper decline in retail sales than expected for August. On Thursday, the EUR/USD outlook was bullish as the euro rose with the dollar’s…

The post EUR/USD Outlook: Soft Treasury Yields Weigh on the Dollar appeared first on Forex Crunch.

Read Full Story