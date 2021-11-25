EUR/USD Outlook Unchanged Despite a Surge Above 1.1200

Despite rising above 1.1200, EUR/USD is vulnerable. EUR/USD will continue to be undermined by Hawkish Fed and European covid curbs. While the 4-hour chart is below the 20-SMA, downside risks remain intact. The EUR/USD outlook remains neutral to bearish despite the mild gains in the Asian session. The Greenback remains strong across the board in … Continued
