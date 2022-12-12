US producer prices (PPI) increased by 0.3% last month, beating forecasts. Markets are awaiting the US inflation report. The ECB is also expected to hike rates by 50bps this week. Today’s EUR/USD outlook is bearish. On Monday, the dollar rose little against the Euro as US producer inflation data for November came in somewhat hotter … Continued

