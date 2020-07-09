EUR/USD has hit the highest in four weeks amid market optimism. Concerns about the EU fund, US jobless claims, and coronavirus cases are all eyed. Thursday’s four-hour chart is pointing to overbought conditions. Investors seem to have fixed rose-tinted glasses to their faces – or see the shining glass half full. The increase in global […] The post EUR/USD: Overbought conditions, US jobless claims, and coronavirus may curb the rally appeared first on Forex Crunch.

