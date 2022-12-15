The bias is bullish after taking out the immediate resistance levels. The FOMC could bring sharp movements today. The R2 is seen as the first upside obstacle. The EUR/USD price rallied after the US inflation data was released. The pair climbed as high as 1.0673, registering a new high yesterday. Now, it has retreated a … Continued

