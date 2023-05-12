The EUR/USD pair challenges critical support. The US UoM Consumer Sentiment should bring high action later today. The downside pressure remains high, so a new lower low activates more declines. The EUR/USD price dropped as low as 1.0899 yesterday, registering a fresh low. Now, the pair is trading at 1.0907 at the time of writing. … Continued

