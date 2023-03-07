ECB policymakers support the need for more interest rate increases. January’s retail sales in the Eurozone fell by 2.3% year over year. Traders are pricing a nearly one-in-three possibility of a half-point Fed rate hike this month. Today’s EUR/USD price analysis is bullish. Officials from the European Central Bank supported the need for more interest … Continued

