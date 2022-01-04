EUR/USD Price Analysis: Bulls Retreat to 1.13 as Omicron Surges

The EUR/USD is trying to recover after its worst drop in three weeks. German bond coupons hit a two-month high while US government bond yields remained six weeks high. Health and economies are being challenged by Covid infections at record levels, but concerns over a Fed rate hike remain. The EUR/USD price analysis shows a … Continued

