EUR/USD Price Analysis: Bulls to Take 1.18, USD Falls ahead of Jackson Hole

EUR/USD remains positive around 1.1750 as risk sentiment soars. Fed’s Kaplan left dovish comments that weighed on the Greenback. Risk sentiment can deteriorate amid the Taliban issue and Sino-US clash on listing Chinese companies in the US SEC. The EUR/USD price analysis provides a bullish view as the US dollar continues to slide from multi-month … Continued
