Money market traders predict that the Fed will only raise interest rates twice. ECB President Christine Lagarde said the ECB would continue raising rates to tame inflation. A decrease in natural gas costs and lessening recession fears were also helping bolster the euro. Today’s EUR/USD price analysis is slightly bullish. The dollar remained weaker against … Continued
The post EUR/USD Price Analysis: Buyers Intact amid Weaker Greenback appeared first on Forex Crunch.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Forex Crunch (see all)
- EUR/USD Price Analysis: Buyers Intact amid Weaker Greenback - January 24, 2023
- USD/JPY Outlook: Japan’s Declining PMI to Support Bids - January 24, 2023
- Gold Price Challenges $1,920 as USD Attempts Recovery - January 23, 2023