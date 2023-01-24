Money market traders predict that the Fed will only raise interest rates twice. ECB President Christine Lagarde said the ECB would continue raising rates to tame inflation. A decrease in natural gas costs and lessening recession fears were also helping bolster the euro. Today’s EUR/USD price analysis is slightly bullish. The dollar remained weaker against … Continued

