The EUR/USD gained some support as risk dynamics undermined the safe-haven status of the US dollar. Because of the Fed’s hawkish outlook, the dollar enjoyed a tailwind, and growth in the pair was limited. Due to the lack of relevant business news, some caution is required before placing new directional bets. The EUR/USD price analysis … Continued
The post EUR/USD Price Analysis: Choppy Movement at 1.13 amid Lack of Volatility appeared first on Forex Crunch.
Latest posts by Forex Crunch (see all)
- EUR/USD Price Analysis: Choppy Movement at 1.13 amid Lack of Volatility - December 21, 2021
- EUR/USD Price Gains Above 1.1250 as Yields, Greenback Slip - December 20, 2021
- USD/CAD Price Pauses Rally at 1.29 amid Weak Oil, Risk-off - December 19, 2021