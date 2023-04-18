China’s economic recovery accelerated in the first quarter, improving risk sentiment. Single-family US homebuilders’ confidence grew in April for the fourth consecutive month. Industrial activity in New York State rose for the first time in five months. Today’s EUR/USD price analysis is bullish. After a steep increase overnight, the dollar fell on Tuesday as China’s … Continued

The post EUR/USD Price Analysis: Dollar Falls as Risk Appetite Boosts appeared first on Forex Crunch.

Read Full Story