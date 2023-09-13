Headline US CPI is expected to rise by 0.6%. Investors are uncertain about the Fed’s policy move in November. There’s uncertainty between the possibility of a pause and another 25-basis-point ECB hike. Today’s EUR/USD price analysis is slightly bearish as the dollar remained stable ahead of Wednesday’s crucial US inflation report. Moreover, this report for…

The post EUR/USD Price Analysis: Dollar Holds Steady Before CPI Data appeared first on Forex Crunch.

Read Full Story