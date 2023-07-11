The dollar hovered near a two-month low on Tuesday. Investors await US inflation data, which could influence the Fed’s decision to end rate hikes sooner. German inflation experienced an increase in June, breaking the trend of a steady decline. Today’s EUR/USD price analysis is bullish. On Tuesday, the dollar hovered near a two-month low as … Continued

