Concerns about potential Red Sea ship attacks dampened risk sentiment. Comments from ECB officials opposing early rate cuts cast a shadow on the global rate outlook. Money markets expect cuts of almost 145 basis points in the ECB’s deposit rate this year. A bearish tone dominated Tuesday’s EUR/USD price analysis as the dollar surged. Investors…
The post EUR/USD Price Analysis: ECB Hawks Alter Outlook on Fed Cuts appeared first on Forex Crunch.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Forex Crunch (see all)
- USD/JPY Price Challenges 146.5 as Risk Remains Sour - January 18, 2024
- EUR/USD Price Analysis: ECB Hawks Alter Outlook on Fed Cuts - January 18, 2024
- EUR/USD Forecast: Investors Ramp Up Bets on Fed’s Cut - January 18, 2024