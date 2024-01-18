Concerns about potential Red Sea ship attacks dampened risk sentiment. Comments from ECB officials opposing early rate cuts cast a shadow on the global rate outlook. Money markets expect cuts of almost 145 basis points in the ECB’s deposit rate this year. A bearish tone dominated Tuesday’s EUR/USD price analysis as the dollar surged. Investors…

The post EUR/USD Price Analysis: ECB Hawks Alter Outlook on Fed Cuts appeared first on Forex Crunch.

Read Full Story