The euro is expected to increase by 0.4% this week. Investors are expecting a 25bps rate hike from the Fed. Markets are expecting a 50bps rate hike from the ECB. Today’s EUR/USD price analysis is slightly bullish. The dollar dropped almost to a nine-month low versus the Euro in response to market predictions that the … Continued

The post EUR/USD Price Analysis: ECB Set to Deliver Bigger Hike than Fed appeared first on Forex Crunch.

Read Full Story