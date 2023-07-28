There are doubts about the ECB’s commitment to further interest rate hikes. The euro has appreciated about 3.5% against the dollar this year. The ECB recently raised interest rates by 25 basis points. Today’s EUR/USD price analysis is bearish. Euro bulls face an uneasy summer as doubts arise about the European Central Bank’s commitment to … Continued

The post EUR/USD Price Analysis: ECB’s Rate Hike Commitment Doubtful appeared first on Forex Crunch.

Read Full Story