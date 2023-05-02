Inflation in the Eurozone increased last month. The Eurozone experienced a surprise slowing in underlying price growth. Eurozone credit demand declined significantly. Today’s EUR/USD price analysis is bearish. Inflation in the Eurozone increased last month. However, there was a surprise slowdown in underlying price growth. This slowdown strengthens the case for a lower interest rate … Continued

