This year’s economic growth in the Eurozone is likely greater than anticipated. US consumer price index (CPI) data is anticipated to rise by 0.5% in January. US services inflation has not yet shown any signs of easing. Today’s EUR/USD price analysis is bullish. Tuesday saw a rise in the Euro before a highly anticipated report … Continued

