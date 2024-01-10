Investors were mostly on the sidelines ahead of the US inflation report Investor morale in the eurozone reached its highest level since May. US consumers’ short-term inflation expectations dropped to the lowest level in nearly three years. On Tuesday, the EUR/USD price analysis revealed a subtle bearish tone, with investors opting to remain on the…
