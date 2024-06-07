The European Central Bank cut interest rates for the first time since 2019. The ECB’s Lagarde refrained from committing to a rate-cutting path. There was caution ahead of the US nonfarm payrolls report. The EUR/USD price analysis leans bullish with the euro firm after the ECB failed to give clear guidance on the outlook for…

The post EUR/USD Price Analysis: Euro Firm Amid ECB’s Unclear Path appeared first on Forex Crunch.

Read Full Story