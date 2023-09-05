Global growth concerns boosted the dollar on Tuesday. Eurozone business activity contracted more rapidly than initially projected last month. Investor confidence in the Eurozone dipped beyond expectations at the beginning of September. Today’s EUR/USD price analysis is bearish. Global growth concerns boosted the dollar on Tuesday. Consequently, the Euro fell to its lowest point in…

