Eurozone consumer confidence fell in January. The ECB will likely pause interest rate hikes in the upcoming meeting. Investors will scrutinize ECB chief Christine Lagarde’s press conference for indications of the future direction of rates. Wednesday witnessed a slight bullish tilt in the EUR/USD price analysis ahead of the pivotal European Central Bank rate decision….
