Inflation in Germany, the largest Eurozone economy, rose by a slower 2.7% on an annual basis. Economists believe underlying Eurozone inflation remains stubborn. Bets for a Fed rate cut in June rose to 66%. Friday’s EUR/USD price analysis revealed a bearish sentiment, driven by the emerging signals of inflation easing in the Eurozone. The prospect…
The post EUR/USD Price Analysis: Euro Slides on Easing German Inflation appeared first on Forex Crunch.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Forex Crunch (see all)
- EUR/USD Price Analysis: Euro Slides on Easing German Inflation - March 1, 2024
- Gold Price Rally Stalls by $2,050, Focus on US Data - March 1, 2024
- USD/CAD Outlook: Canadian Dollar Edges Higher on Upbeat Data - March 1, 2024