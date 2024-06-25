The dollar fell ahead of more inflation data from the US. The euro could end the month with a 1% loss. Markets will pay attention to the presidential debate on Thursday. The EUR/USD price analysis turned bullish as the euro firmed against a weak dollar. However, the pair pulled back slightly on Tuesday as political…
