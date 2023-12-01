Data revealed moderate growth in US consumer spending for October. Investors are awaiting comments from Fed Chair Jerome Powell later on Friday. Data revealed that Eurozone inflation experienced a more significant-than-expected decline. The EUR/USD price analysis unfolds as the dollar dips, allowing the euro to climb slightly after absorbing substantial overnight losses. Traders evaluated data…
The post EUR/USD Price Analysis: Euro Struggling After Overnight Losses appeared first on Forex Crunch.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Forex Crunch (see all)
- EUR/USD Price Analysis: Euro Struggling After Overnight Losses - December 1, 2023
- USD/CAD Outlook: Bearish Amid Optimistic Canadian GDP - December 1, 2023
- USD/CAD Outlook: Finding Bottom at 3-Month Lows - November 30, 2023