An ECB poll of economists confirmed that inflation in the Eurozone will decline to 2%. The ECB held rates on Thursday and signaled the first rate cut in June. The Fed will remain cautious about rate cuts. The EUR/USD price analysis reveals a compelling downtrend, with the euro declining amid optimism that Eurozone inflation is…
