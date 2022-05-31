The EUR/USD pair dropped below the uptrend line, but only a new lower low could activate a strong sell-off. The price action signaled that the buyers were exhausted. A new higher high activates an upside continuation. The EUR/USD price is trading at 1.0741 at the time of writing. The bias remains bullish as the pair … Continued
The post EUR/USD Price Analysis: Exhaustion Signs Below 1.0757 Resistance appeared first on Forex Crunch.
Latest posts by Forex Crunch (see all)
- EUR/USD Price Analysis: Exhaustion Signs Below 1.0757 Resistance - May 31, 2022
- USD/CHF Price Recovering Above 0.96 Despite Upbeat Swiss GDP - May 31, 2022
- GBP/USD Price Pushing Lower After Fed Dashed Rate Hike Pause - May 31, 2022