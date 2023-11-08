Various Federal Reserve speakers hinted at the possibility of imminent rate hikes. Traders are awaiting a speech from Chair Jerome Powell. Futures suggest a roughly 17% chance of another Fed rate hike by January. In Wednesday’s EUR/USD price analysis, a bearish tone dominated the scene as the dollar staged a comeback. This resurgence came in…
The post EUR/USD Price Analysis: Fed Fuels Rate Hike Speculation appeared first on Forex Crunch.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Forex Crunch (see all)
- EUR/USD Price Analysis: Fed Fuels Rate Hike Speculation - November 8, 2023
- Gold Price Hits Support at $1,959 as Greenback Recovers - November 7, 2023
- AUD/USD Price Analysis: RBA Hikes 25-bps with Cautious Tone - November 7, 2023