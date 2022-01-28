EUR/USD Price Analysis: Gaining at 1.1150, Eying German GDP, US PCE

EUR/USD remains sluggish around 1.1500 area after Fed-led losses. US GDP printed at 6.9% for Q4 against the expected 5.3%. Risk aversion remains in action amid Russia-Ukraine. A sluggish Friday morning saw the EUR/USD price analysis hover around 1.1150 as markets took a breather from a highly volatile post-Fed session. –Are you interested to learn … Continued

