The dollar was on course for its lengthiest weekly winning streak in nine years. Robust US economic data cast doubts on the Federal Reserve’s aggressive rate-hike strategy. Most economists expect the ECB to maintain interest rates on September 14. Today’s EUR/USD price analysis is bearish. The dollar was on course for its lengthiest weekly winning…

The post EUR/USD Price Analysis: Heading for Straight 8 Weeks of Losses appeared first on Forex Crunch.

Read Full Story