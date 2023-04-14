Last week saw a greater-than-expected increase in US’s initial unemployment claims. US producer prices declined by the most in almost three years in March. Financial markets are betting the Fed will raise rates by an additional 25bps in May. Today’s EUR/USD price analysis is bullish. On Friday, the Euro reached a one-year high while the … Continued
The post EUR/USD Price Analysis: Hits 1-yr Top as USD Struggles appeared first on Forex Crunch.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Forex Crunch (see all)
- EUR/USD Price Analysis: Hits 1-yr Top as USD Struggles - April 14, 2023
- USD/CAD Outlook: Tumbling to 1.33 Amid Easing US Inflation - April 14, 2023
- GBP/USD Outlook: Downbeat US CPI A Joy for Sterling Buyers - April 13, 2023