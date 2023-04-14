Last week saw a greater-than-expected increase in US’s initial unemployment claims. US producer prices declined by the most in almost three years in March. Financial markets are betting the Fed will raise rates by an additional 25bps in May. Today’s EUR/USD price analysis is bullish. On Friday, the Euro reached a one-year high while the … Continued

