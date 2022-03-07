From 1.0820, EUR/USD rallied in what looked like a dead blip since there was no fundamental catalyst. DXY fell below 99.00 amid uncertainty over US inflation data. The ECB and the jobs report are among the events this week in the Eurozone The EUR/USD price analysis has been largely bearish despite the recent recovery from … Continued

The post EUR/USD Price Analysis: Shallow Recovery, Biden’s Ban to Add Pain appeared first on Forex Crunch.

Read Full Story