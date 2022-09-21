EUR/USD Price Analysis: Strong Bearish Momentum Ahead of FOMC

The dollar is making new highs in anticipation of the Fed’s rate hike. EUR/USD has fallen back below parity after some consolidation. ECB is open to limited economic growth to cool demand. Today’s EUR/USD price analysis is bearish. On Tuesday, the dollar climbed nearly to a two-decade high as investors prepared for another aggressive interest … Continued
