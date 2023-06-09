The dollar remained close to its two-week low against major currencies. Claims for unemployment benefits in the US jumped last week. Markets are leaning toward a pause in Fed rate hikes. Today’s EUR/USD price analysis is bullish. On Friday, the dollar remained close to its two-week low against major currencies. A surge in weekly jobless … Continued
