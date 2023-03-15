Investors reduced their expectations of rate reduction in the United States. Banking stocks recovered while bonds and interest rate futures partially undid their gains. Consumer prices in the United States rose in February, putting pressure on the Fed. Today’s EUR/USD price analysis is slightly bearish. The dollar gained support on Wednesday as investors reduced their … Continued

The post EUR/USD Price Analysis: USD Gains as Bank Concerns Reduce appeared first on Forex Crunch.

Read Full Story