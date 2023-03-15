Investors reduced their expectations of rate reduction in the United States. Banking stocks recovered while bonds and interest rate futures partially undid their gains. Consumer prices in the United States rose in February, putting pressure on the Fed. Today’s EUR/USD price analysis is slightly bearish. The dollar gained support on Wednesday as investors reduced their … Continued
The post EUR/USD Price Analysis: USD Gains as Bank Concerns Reduce appeared first on Forex Crunch.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Forex Crunch (see all)
- EUR/USD Price Analysis: USD Gains as Bank Concerns Reduce - March 15, 2023
- USD/JPY Price Analysis: JPN Yields Fall Amid Safe-Haven Demand - March 14, 2023
- Gold Price Strongly Bullish Above 1900 Ahead of US CPI - March 14, 2023